Assessing the Risk and Potential of The Western Union Company’s (WU) Stock

The stock of The Western Union Company (WU) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a 2.17% gain in the past month, and a 5.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for WU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.13% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -8.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WU is $12.25, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 370.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume for WU on July 05, 2023 was 6.00M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 11.73. However, the company has seen a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WU Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 153.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.