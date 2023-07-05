ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Right Now?

The public float for ASPI is 20.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPI on July 05, 2023 was 417.99K shares.

ASPI’s Market Performance

The stock of ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has seen a 28.91% increase in the past week, with a 86.02% rise in the past month, and a -27.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.55% for ASPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.58% for ASPI’s stock, with a -50.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASPI Trading at 30.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.93%, as shares surge +70.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI rose by +29.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4466. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc. saw -60.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Moore Duncan, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 29. After this action, Moore Duncan now owns 550,000 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc., valued at $49,990 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 450,000 shares at $6,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.