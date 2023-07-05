Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has gone up by 2.73% for the week, with a 11.29% rise in the past month and a 19.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.76% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 19.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.68.

The public float for APO is 328.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for APO on July 05, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.47 in relation to its previous close of 76.81. However, the company has experienced a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.65. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 9,820 shares at the price of $77.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,790,262 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $761,062 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 300 shares at $77.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,800,082 shares at $23,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.