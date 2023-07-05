Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 542.31x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $74.76, which is -$4.24 below than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on July 05, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has jumped by 0.43 compared to previous close of 77.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD’s stock has risen by 3.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.86% and a quarterly rise of 27.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for The Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.99% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.20. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 72.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $75.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 69,300 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $227,834 using the latest closing price.

GRANT JAY R, the Chief Legal Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $76.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that GRANT JAY R is holding 162,898 shares at $419,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.