Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) is above average at 16.96x. The 36-month beta value for PRM is also noteworthy at 1.45.

The public float for PRM is 148.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume of PRM on July 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

PRM) stock’s latest price update

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM)’s stock price has dropped by -6.50 in relation to previous closing price of 6.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRM’s Market Performance

PRM’s stock has fallen by -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.77% and a quarterly drop of -28.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Perimeter Solutions SA The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.56% for PRM’s stock, with a -28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2022.

PRM Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -37.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRM starting from Haitham Khouri, who sale 126,952 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Dec 06. After this action, Haitham Khouri now owns 1,217,700 shares of Perimeter Solutions SA, valued at $1,326,648 using the latest closing price.

Haitham Khouri, the Vice Chairman of Perimeter Solutions SA, sale 38,923 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Haitham Khouri is holding 1,344,652 shares at $421,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.