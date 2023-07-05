Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

The public float for AEVA is 122.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. The average trading volume of AEVA on July 05, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) has decreased by -4.02 when compared to last closing price of 1.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEVA’s Market Performance

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month, and a 0.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.70% for AEVA’s stock, with a -22.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3030. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc. saw -11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who sale 35,851 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Feb 06. After this action, Dardashti Soroush Salehian now owns 23,824,040 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc., valued at $72,283 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc., sale 52,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 23,859,891 shares at $105,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.