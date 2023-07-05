An In-Depth Look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) Stock Performance

In the past week, TKAT stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly decline of -36.00% and a quarterly plunge of -49.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.53% for Takung Art Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.22% for TKAT’s stock, with a -55.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TKAT is also noteworthy at 2.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TKAT is 31.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of TKAT on July 05, 2023 was 138.60K shares.

TKAT) stock’s latest price update

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TKAT Trading at -35.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.31%, as shares sank -32.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3835. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -41.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.