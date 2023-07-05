An In-Depth Look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) Stock Performance

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a 4.41% increase in the past week, with a 17.42% gain in the past month, and a 27.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for PANW’s stock, with a 42.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is 399.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $249.56, which is -$10.79 below the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On July 05, 2023, PANW’s average trading volume was 5.42M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.37relation to previous closing price of 255.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $225 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.41. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 82.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 544 shares at the price of $233.46 back on Jun 13. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 3,965 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $127,000 using the latest closing price.

Arora Nikesh, the Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 530,169 shares at $219.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Arora Nikesh is holding 1,017,421 shares at $116,329,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.