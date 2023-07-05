An In-Depth Look at Coty Inc.’s (COTY) Stock Performance

The stock of Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 13.01% gain in the past month, and a 2.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for COTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for COTY’s stock, with a 27.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is 66.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COTY is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COTY is 351.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% of that float. On July 05, 2023, COTY’s average trading volume was 4.92M shares.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.06relation to previous closing price of 12.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Coty Beats Sales Estimates on Strong Demand and Pricing

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 45.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 156.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.95. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coty Inc. (COTY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.