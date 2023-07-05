An In-Depth Look at Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) Stock Performance

The stock of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 20.77% gain in the past month, and a 9.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for CARR’s stock, with a 17.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 16.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARR is 1.22.

The public float for CARR is 826.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On July 05, 2023, CARR’s average trading volume was 5.99M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has surge by 0.82relation to previous closing price of 49.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that This HVAC Stock Is a Buy. It Represents the Future of the Industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.21. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 138,956 shares at the price of $45.01 back on Jun 08. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $6,253,937 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 74,419 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 39,747 shares at $3,349,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.