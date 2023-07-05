American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AIG stock has gone up by 4.08%, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly surge of 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for American International Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for AIG’s stock, with a 2.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is above average at 7.56x. The 36-month beta value for AIG is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AIG is $68.79, which is $10.75 above than the current price. The public float for AIG is 716.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of AIG on July 05, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

AIG) stock’s latest price update

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 57.54. However, the company has experienced a 4.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/23 that Home Insurers Curb New Policies in Risky Areas Nationally

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

AIG Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.40. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw -8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 10,981,108 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Jun 23. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 415,413,892 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $180,199,982 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc., purchase 800,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 400,000 shares at $20,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc. (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In summary, American International Group Inc. (AIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.