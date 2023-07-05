Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AGFY stock has gone down by -6.92%, with a monthly decline of -6.34% and a quarterly surge of 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.49% for Agrify Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.88% for AGFY stock, with a simple moving average of -84.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGFY is 1.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AGFY is 18.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGFY on July 05, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

AGFY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) has decreased by -5.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGFY Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1955. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -46.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who purchase 2,307,692 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 2,361,538 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Hua Guichao, the Director of Agrify Corporation, purchase 54,264 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Hua Guichao is holding 65,956 shares at $4,617,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -88.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.