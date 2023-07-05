Home  »  Trending   »  Aegon N.V. (AEG): A Technical Analysis...

Aegon N.V. (AEG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for AEG is 1.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on July 05, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 5.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG’s Market Performance

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.46% gain in the past month and a 17.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for AEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for AEG’s stock, with a 7.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEG Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

