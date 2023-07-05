Aegon N.V. (AEG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for AEG is 1.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on July 05, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 5.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG’s Market Performance

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a 2.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.46% gain in the past month and a 17.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for AEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for AEG’s stock, with a 7.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEG Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.