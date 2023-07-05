Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Stock Observes -65.71%...

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Stock Observes -65.71% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has seen a -24.93% decrease in the past week, with a -27.25% drop in the past month, and a -48.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.60% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.08% for ATXG’s stock, with a -65.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) is above average at 13.23x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 3.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of ATXG on July 05, 2023 was 133.12K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) has dropped by -21.16 compared to previous close of 6.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATXG Trading at -33.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.85%, as shares sank -29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG fell by -26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -51.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.83 for the present operating margin
  • +23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +16.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

