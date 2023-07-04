Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 28.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZNTL is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZNTL is $50.30, which is $22.01 above the current price. The public float for ZNTL is 52.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on July 04, 2023 was 996.17K shares.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has seen a 1.73% increase in the past week, with a 9.91% rise in the past month, and a 64.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for ZNTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.97% for the last 200 days.

ZNTL Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.88. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 40.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Matrix Capital Management Comp, who purchase 4,760,000 shares at the price of $22.66 back on Jun 20. After this action, Matrix Capital Management Comp now owns 13,959,973 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $107,861,600 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Cam, the President of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,768 shares at $26.27 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gallagher Cam is holding 463,502 shares at $729,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -56.00, with -45.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.