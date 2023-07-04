Workiva Inc.’s (WK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Workiva Inc. (WK) has gone up by 0.14% for the week, with a 0.04% rise in the past month and a -4.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.09% for WK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for WK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Workiva Inc. (WK) is $105.00, which is $7.56 above the current market price. The public float for WK is 45.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WK on July 04, 2023 was 387.37K shares.

The stock price of Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) has dropped by -4.15 compared to previous close of 101.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

WK Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.38. In addition, Workiva Inc. saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from CROW MICHAEL M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $100.46 back on Jun 12. After this action, CROW MICHAEL M now owns 11,443 shares of Workiva Inc., valued at $351,610 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Michael D., the EVP, Sales of Workiva Inc., sale 3,511 shares at $94.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Hawkins Michael D. is holding 63,061 shares at $332,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.39 for the present operating margin

+75.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc. stands at -16.91. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.10.

Based on Workiva Inc. (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 6,237.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.42. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,133.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Workiva Inc. (WK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.