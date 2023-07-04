WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 73.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) Right Now?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) by analysts is $107.78, which is $34.8 above the current market price. The public float for WNS is 25.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of WNS was 340.09K shares.

WNS’s Market Performance

WNS stock saw a decrease of 8.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for WNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WNS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $82 based on the research report published on February 26th of the previous year 2021.

WNS Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.91. In addition, WNS (Holdings) Limited saw -8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+32.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS (Holdings) Limited stands at +11.22. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.