Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC): A Technical Analysis

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is $87.75, which is $13.87 above the current market price. The public float for WTFC is 59.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTFC on July 04, 2023 was 525.69K shares.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC)’s stock price has soared by 0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 72.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTFC’s Market Performance

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has experienced a 4.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.47% rise in the past month, and a -0.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for WTFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for WTFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTFC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for WTFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WTFC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $108 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

WTFC Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.57. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corporation saw -13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from TEGLIA KARIN GUSTAFSON, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $62.92 back on May 15. After this action, TEGLIA KARIN GUSTAFSON now owns 14,213 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation, valued at $62,920 using the latest closing price.

CRANE TIMOTHY, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Wintrust Financial Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $60.87 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that CRANE TIMOTHY is holding 42,707 shares at $91,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corporation stands at +22.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.90. Total debt to assets is 6.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.