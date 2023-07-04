Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is 22.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTW is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is $258.65, which is $28.23 above the current market price. The public float for WTW is 105.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On July 04, 2023, WTW’s average trading volume was 523.81K shares.

WTW) stock’s latest price update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.86 in comparison to its previous close of 235.50, however, the company has experienced a 0.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW’s stock has risen by 0.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.02% and a quarterly rise of 0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.62% for WTW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $251 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

WTW Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.20. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Pullum Anne, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $224.45 back on Jun 07. After this action, Pullum Anne now owns 12,791 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $1,122,230 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 2,500 shares at $218.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 77,240 shares at $545,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +11.82. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.41. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.