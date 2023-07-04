What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s (NMG) Stock

In the past week, NMG stock has gone up by 2.24%, with a monthly gain of 4.23% and a quarterly plunge of -37.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for NMG stock, with a simple moving average of -30.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMG is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) is $7.94, The public float for NMG is 42.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On July 04, 2023, NMG’s average trading volume was 87.38K shares.

NMG) stock’s latest price update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.26 in relation to its previous close of 3.04. However, the company has experienced a 2.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

NMG Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMG fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.