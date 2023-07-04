What Recent Market Trends Mean for Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) Stock

The stock of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has gone up by 0.86% for the week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month and a 2.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for GRMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for GRMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is above average at 20.64x. The 36-month beta value for GRMN is also noteworthy at 0.93.

The average price estimated by analysts for GRMN is $108.75, which is $9.14 above than the current price. The public float for GRMN is 153.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of GRMN on July 04, 2023 was 745.17K shares.

The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) has decreased by -0.89 when compared to last closing price of 104.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRMN Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.77. In addition, Garmin Ltd. saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from Boessen Douglas G., who sale 15,653 shares at the price of $105.47 back on Jun 12. After this action, Boessen Douglas G. now owns 23,843 shares of Garmin Ltd., valued at $1,650,964 using the latest closing price.

Munn Matthew, the VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of Garmin Ltd., sale 4,536 shares at $98.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Munn Matthew is holding 9,023 shares at $446,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.15 for the present operating margin

+57.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd. stands at +20.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.57. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.