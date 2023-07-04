Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) has increased by 5.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WWR is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WWR is $150.00, The public float for WWR is 47.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of WWR on July 04, 2023 was 337.18K shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stock saw a decrease of 6.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.95% for WWR’s stock, with a -14.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWR Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8438. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.