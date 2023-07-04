Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen a 7.08% increase in the past week, with a 1.77% gain in the past month, and a 1.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for VRNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 0.85.

The public float for VRNS is 105.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume for VRNS on July 04, 2023 was 890.26K shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 26.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Kess Avrohom J., who purchase 350 shares at the price of $25.17 back on May 22. After this action, Kess Avrohom J. now owns 21,782 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $8,810 using the latest closing price.

Segev Ofer, the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Segev Ofer is holding 72,410 shares at $35,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.