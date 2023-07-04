Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 16.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is 0.81.

The average price predicted by analysts for UTZ is $19.57, which is $3.08 above the current price. The public float for UTZ is 64.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on July 04, 2023 was 512.43K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stock saw an increase of 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.79% and a quarterly increase of 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for UTZ’s stock, with a -1.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

UTZ Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who purchase 15,873 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 95,313 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

DEROMEDI ROGER K, the Director of Utz Brands Inc., sale 2,887 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that DEROMEDI ROGER K is holding 3,372,094 shares at $54,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.