UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.44relation to previous closing price of 2.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 39.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIGR is 1.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TIGR is 90.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On July 04, 2023, TIGR’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stock saw a decrease of 5.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for TIGR’s stock, with a -20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.