Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) by analysts is $16.00, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for USAP is 8.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of USAP was 42.38K shares.

USAP) stock's latest price update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP)’s stock price has surge by 11.92relation to previous closing price of 14.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

USAP’s Market Performance

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) has seen a 20.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.54% gain in the past month and a 67.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for USAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.73% for USAP’s stock, with a 81.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for USAP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USAP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

USAP Trading at 42.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAP rose by +17.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. saw 118.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAP starting from Bacchus Judith L, who purchase 536 shares at the price of $8.39 back on May 03. After this action, Bacchus Judith L now owns 19,643 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., valued at $4,497 using the latest closing price.

TOLEDANO UDI, the Director of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc., purchase 500 shares at $8.39 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that TOLEDANO UDI is holding 84,076 shares at $4,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.46 for the present operating margin

+6.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. stands at -3.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP), the company’s capital structure generated 45.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.04. Total debt to assets is 25.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.