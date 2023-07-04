Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has dropped by -2.00 compared to previous close of 157.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is above average at 16.42x. The 36-month beta value for UHS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UHS is $154.13, which is $0.46 above than the current price. The public float for UHS is 61.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume of UHS on July 04, 2023 was 666.90K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS stock saw an increase of 1.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.90% and a quarterly increase of 21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.02% for UHS’s stock, with a 19.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $163 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

UHS Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.82. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw 9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Nimetz Warren J., who sale 800 shares at the price of $140.97 back on Jun 13. After this action, Nimetz Warren J. now owns 2,944 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $112,776 using the latest closing price.

McDonnell Eileen C., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 1,680 shares at $134.64 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McDonnell Eileen C. is holding 5,316 shares at $226,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.