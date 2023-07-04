Universal Display Corporation (OLED): A Technical Analysis

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is $158.60, which is $23.07 above the current market price. The public float for OLED is 43.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLED on July 04, 2023 was 387.52K shares.

OLED) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) has decreased by -6.30 when compared to last closing price of 144.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OLED’s Market Performance

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has seen a -2.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.54% decline in the past month and a -12.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for OLED.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.56% for OLED’s stock, with a 7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

OLED Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.79. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from BROWN JULIA J, who sale 3,450 shares at the price of $150.70 back on Jun 07. After this action, BROWN JULIA J now owns 59,818 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $519,931 using the latest closing price.

BROWN JULIA J, the EVP & Chief Technical Officer of Universal Display Corporation, sale 1,764 shares at $150.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that BROWN JULIA J is holding 63,268 shares at $264,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.32 for the present operating margin

+76.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +33.87. The total capital return value is set at 21.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Display Corporation (OLED), the company’s capital structure generated 2.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.