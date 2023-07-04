United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) by analysts is $0.60, The public float for UAMY is 84.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of UAMY was 132.21K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UAMY) stock’s latest price update

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31.

UAMY’s Market Performance

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.18% drop in the past month, and a -16.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for UAMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for UAMY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.65% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3194. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw -35.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from EVANS GARY C, who purchase 21,068 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Jan 19. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 956,849 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $9,481 using the latest closing price.

Bardswich Lloyd, the Director of United States Antimony Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Bardswich Lloyd is holding 262,727 shares at $4,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+6.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at -0.78. The total capital return value is set at -2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.