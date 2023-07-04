uniQure N.V. (QURE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 11.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QURE is also noteworthy at 1.01.

The public float for QURE is 43.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.69% of that float. The average trading volume of QURE on July 04, 2023 was 799.49K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stock saw a decrease of 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for uniQure N.V. (QURE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.94% for QURE’s stock, with a -42.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at -37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -41.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.99. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -47.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Gut Robert, who sale 3,228 shares at the price of $18.88 back on Jun 16. After this action, Gut Robert now owns 47,669 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $60,945 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 2,920 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 110,215 shares at $54,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.