Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Xerox Holdings Corporation’s (XRX) Stock

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has gone up by 5.61% for the week, with a 7.26% rise in the past month and a -2.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for XRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for XRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XRX is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XRX is $13.75, which is -$1.57 below the current market price. The public float for XRX is 145.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.69% of that float. The average trading volume for XRX on July 04, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 14.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Morno-Wade Suzan, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $15.96 back on Jun 14. After this action, Morno-Wade Suzan now owns 61,429 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $175,615 using the latest closing price.

Gueden Jacques-Edouard, the Executive Vice President of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Gueden Jacques-Edouard is holding 28,125 shares at $156,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.