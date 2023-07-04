Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) Stock

In the past week, KLTR stock has gone up by 3.33%, with a monthly gain of 32.32% and a quarterly surge of 13.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.93% for Kaltura Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.69% for KLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) by analysts is $3.18, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for KLTR is 75.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KLTR was 425.59K shares.

KLTR) stock’s latest price update

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.36relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KLTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KLTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.75 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

KLTR Trading at 16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +30.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLTR rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Kaltura Inc. saw 26.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLTR starting from Garmazi Yaron, who sale 3,245 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Mar 30. After this action, Garmazi Yaron now owns 1,023,320 shares of Kaltura Inc., valued at $6,050 using the latest closing price.

Garmazi Yaron, the Chief Financial Officer of Kaltura Inc., sale 3,739 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Garmazi Yaron is holding 1,026,565 shares at $6,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.53 for the present operating margin

+63.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaltura Inc. stands at -40.57. The total capital return value is set at -47.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.68. Equity return is now at value -131.40, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kaltura Inc. (KLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 135.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.59. Total debt to assets is 28.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.