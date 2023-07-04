Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s (BZH) Stock

In the past week, BZH stock has gone up by 22.61%, with a monthly gain of 36.42% and a quarterly surge of 79.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Beazer Homes USA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.46% for BZH stock, with a simple moving average of 84.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) by analysts is $27.67, which is -$0.8 below the current market price. The public float for BZH is 28.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BZH was 313.87K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 28.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

BZH Trading at 33.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +30.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +21.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.77. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 123.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.02. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.