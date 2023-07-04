Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is 46.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TREX is 1.55.

The public float for TREX is 107.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% of that float. On July 04, 2023, TREX’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 65.56. However, the company has seen a 5.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TREX’s Market Performance

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has seen a 5.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.77% gain in the past month and a 33.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for TREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for TREX’s stock, with a 29.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at 13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.43. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 53.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.