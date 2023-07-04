Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TNL is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TNL is $51.11, which is $10.42 above the current market price. The public float for TNL is 75.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume for TNL on July 04, 2023 was 721.71K shares.

The stock of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has decreased by -0.35 when compared to last closing price of 40.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TNL’s Market Performance

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has seen a 4.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.06% gain in the past month and a 2.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for TNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for TNL’s stock, with a 3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.43. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from Duncan Thomas Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $40.92 back on Jun 06. After this action, Duncan Thomas Michael now owns 17,271 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $122,749 using the latest closing price.

CHAVY OLIVIER, the of Travel + Leisure Co., sale 7,900 shares at $38.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that CHAVY OLIVIER is holding 4,511 shares at $300,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.98. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.