Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) has surged by 6.68 when compared to previous closing price of 0.57, but the company has seen a -2.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 2.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TOPS was 346.50K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stock saw a decrease of -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.27% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -67.63% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6529. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.84. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.