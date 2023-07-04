The Volatility of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) Stock: A -5.15% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has seen a -5.15% decrease in the past week, with a -15.36% drop in the past month, and a -30.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for PLRX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.99% for PLRX’s stock, with a -23.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLRX is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLRX is $48.62, which is $28.44 above than the current price. The public float for PLRX is 45.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.44% of that float. The average trading volume of PLRX on July 04, 2023 was 963.07K shares.

PLRX) stock’s latest price update

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX)’s stock price has soared by 1.60 in relation to previous closing price of 18.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

PLRX Trading at -19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.45. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Ouimette Mike, who sale 2,877 shares at the price of $26.79 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ouimette Mike now owns 50,789 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $77,066 using the latest closing price.

Coulie Bernard, the President and CEO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 35,339 shares at $26.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Coulie Bernard is holding 274,753 shares at $937,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1313.37 for the present operating margin

+61.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1273.32. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.44. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.