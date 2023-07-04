The Volatility of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) Stock: A -0.18% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has gone down by -0.18% for the week, with a 15.85% rise in the past month and a 34.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.09% for WMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for WMS’s stock, with a 16.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is 18.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WMS is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is $118.00, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 55.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.18% of that float. On July 04, 2023, WMS’s average trading volume was 638.82K shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has decreased by -0.55 when compared to last closing price of 113.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.43. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from MAKOWSKI TIM A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $109.25 back on Jun 13. After this action, MAKOWSKI TIM A now owns 8,647 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $327,750 using the latest closing price.

HUEBERT MICHAEL G., the Executive Vice President of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $105.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that HUEBERT MICHAEL G. is holding 36,798 shares at $1,055,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +16.51. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 16.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.