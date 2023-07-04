The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has decreased by -2.61 when compared to last closing price of 26.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is above average at 121.72x. The 36-month beta value for COCO is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COCO is $26.86, which is $0.69 above than the current price. The public float for COCO is 45.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on July 04, 2023 was 614.69K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

COCO’s stock has seen a -5.22% decrease for the week, with a -0.08% drop in the past month and a 33.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for The Vita Coco Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.60% for COCO’s stock, with a 54.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $30 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 89.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Verlinvest Beverages SA, who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on May 26. After this action, Verlinvest Beverages SA now owns 14,858,120 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $125,968,125 using the latest closing price.

Melloul Eric, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Melloul Eric is holding 14,858,120 shares at $125,968,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.