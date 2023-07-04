The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Stock Observes 1.41% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SMPL stock has gone up by 5.38%, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly plunge of -6.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for The Simply Good Foods Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for SMPL’s stock, with a 1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMPL is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMPL is $42.54, which is $5.59 above the current price. The public float for SMPL is 89.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMPL on July 04, 2023 was 662.68K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.09 in relation to its previous close of 36.59. However, the company has experienced a 5.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $41 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

SMPL Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.94. In addition, The Simply Good Foods Company saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Ratzan Brian K., who sale 15,133 shares at the price of $40.00 back on May 15. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 2,672,557 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company, valued at $605,320 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Timothy Allen, the VP, Controller and CAO of The Simply Good Foods Company, sale 16,800 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Matthews Timothy Allen is holding 18,039 shares at $662,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Simply Good Foods Company stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.99. Total debt to assets is 21.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.