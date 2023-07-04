The ODP Corporation (ODP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of The ODP Corporation (ODP) has gone up by 6.04% for the week, with a 18.66% rise in the past month and a 6.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for ODP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.67% for ODP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) is above average at 11.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The ODP Corporation (ODP) is $56.00, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for ODP is 36.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODP on July 04, 2023 was 414.36K shares.

ODP) stock’s latest price update

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP)’s stock price has increased by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 46.82. However, the company has seen a 6.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $60 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

ODP Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.97. In addition, The ODP Corporation saw 5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODP starting from GANNFORS JOHN, who sale 36,965 shares at the price of $45.17 back on Jun 23. After this action, GANNFORS JOHN now owns 66,767 shares of The ODP Corporation, valued at $1,669,721 using the latest closing price.

MALONEY ZOE, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of The ODP Corporation, sale 11,250 shares at $45.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that MALONEY ZOE is holding 35,066 shares at $507,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ODP Corporation stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on The ODP Corporation (ODP), the company’s capital structure generated 90.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The ODP Corporation (ODP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.