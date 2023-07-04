Home  »  Business   »  The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ucommune Inte...

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) Stock

The stock of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has gone down by -5.08% for the week, with a -18.60% drop in the past month and a -42.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.52% for UK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.07% for UK’s stock, with a -63.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 3.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UK on July 04, 2023 was 428.59K shares.

UK) stock’s latest price update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UK Trading at -23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.20%, as shares sank -20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6447. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -62.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -31.68 for the present operating margin
  • -11.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -44.14. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

