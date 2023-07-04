The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s (PBYI) Stock

The stock of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has gone down by -8.38% for the week, with a -4.65% drop in the past month and a 6.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for PBYI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.45% for PBYI’s stock, with a -2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is above average at 30.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is $4.75, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for PBYI is 39.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBYI on July 04, 2023 was 229.91K shares.

PBYI) stock’s latest price update

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.08 compared to its previous closing price of 3.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

PBYI Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from Senderowicz Adrian, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Jun 13. After this action, Senderowicz Adrian now owns 0 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $93,280 using the latest closing price.

WILSON TROY EDWARD, the Director of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that WILSON TROY EDWARD is holding 350 shares at $93,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.