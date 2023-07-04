The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 12.44x. The 36-month beta value for HIG is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIG is $85.33, which is $13.39 above than the current price. The public float for HIG is 308.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on July 04, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 72.02. However, the company has seen a 2.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has risen by 2.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.95% and a quarterly rise of 3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for HIG’s stock, with a 0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.04. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $70.16 back on Jun 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 2,836 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,574 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $70.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 3,172 shares at $23,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.