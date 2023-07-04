The -13.88% Decline of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s (BOOT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has gone up by 5.66% for the week, with a 31.40% rise in the past month and a 12.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for BOOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.51% for BOOT’s stock, with a 23.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.36.

The public float for BOOT is 29.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.25% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BOOT was 812.76K shares.

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has surged by 1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 84.69, but the company has seen a 5.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +25.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.68. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 37.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Hackman Gregory V., who sale 15,749 shares at the price of $69.16 back on May 26. After this action, Hackman Gregory V. now owns 57,120 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $1,089,258 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 56,880 shares at $80.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 35,701 shares at $4,604,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +10.29. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.