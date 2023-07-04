The -13.88% Decline of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s (BLFS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BLFS stock has gone down by -3.43%, with a monthly decline of -5.06% and a quarterly surge of 0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for BioLife Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for BLFS’s stock, with a 1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BLFS is 39.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLFS on July 04, 2023 was 305.79K shares.

BLFS) stock’s latest price update

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.77 in relation to previous closing price of 22.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

BLFS Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.19. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Rice Michael, who sale 877 shares at the price of $22.91 back on Jun 27. After this action, Rice Michael now owns 418,912 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $20,092 using the latest closing price.

Mathew Aby J., the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 695 shares at $22.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Mathew Aby J. is holding 271,919 shares at $15,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.