Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRNO is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRNO is $71.60, which is $11.06 above the current price. The public float for TRNO is 74.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRNO on July 04, 2023 was 550.50K shares.

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 60.10, but the company has seen a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRNO’s Market Performance

TRNO’s stock has risen by 4.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.21% and a quarterly drop of -6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Terreno Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for TRNO’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

TRNO Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.14. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from CARLSON LEROY E, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.49 back on Dec 02. After this action, CARLSON LEROY E now owns 37,791 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation, valued at $233,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corporation stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76.

Based on Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.