TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is above average at 21.19x. The 36-month beta value for TEL is also noteworthy at 1.33.

The public float for TEL is 312.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on July 04, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 140.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL’s stock has risen by 4.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.55% and a quarterly rise of 7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for TE Connectivity Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for TEL’s stock, with a 13.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $138 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.23. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from Jenkins John S, who sale 25,025 shares at the price of $122.32 back on May 08. After this action, Jenkins John S now owns 22,486 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,061,163 using the latest closing price.

MITTS HEATH A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 9,418 shares at $123.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that MITTS HEATH A is holding 28,163 shares at $1,159,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.