Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98.

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGB on July 04, 2023 was 974.88K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 1.43. However, the company has experienced a 3.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGB’s Market Performance

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has seen a 3.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.92% gain in the past month and a -13.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for TGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4090. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.