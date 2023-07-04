Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.54 in comparison to its previous close of 18.07, however, the company has experienced a 0.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) by analysts is $48.88, which is $31.63 above the current market price. The public float for TARS is 23.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.80% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TARS was 209.74K shares.

TARS’s Market Performance

TARS’s stock has seen a 0.58% increase for the week, with a 1.11% rise in the past month and a 37.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.45% for TARS’s stock, with a 9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TARS Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Azamian Bobak R., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $18.63 back on Jun 21. After this action, Azamian Bobak R. now owns 1,023,006 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $149,040 using the latest closing price.

Azamian Bobak R., the President/CEO and Board Chair of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Azamian Bobak R. is holding 1,031,006 shares at $167,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.